Videos

Massive earthquake: Death toll crosses 4,000

More than 4,000 people have been killed so far due to deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, reports The Associated Press. The powerful earthquake was centered in Gaziantep, Turkey, 40 kilometers from the Syrian border. The earthquake, which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, caused buildings to collapse. As many people have died without knowing what happened in this tragedy, the work of rescuing those trapped in the rubble continues for the second day. Thousands of buildings collapsed, and rescue work is intense in collapsed buildings.