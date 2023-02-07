Videos

India sends relief material to Turkey & Syria

On Feb. 06, early morning, a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, killing over 4,000 people and destroying thousands of buildings across a wide region. India has sent two National Disaster Response Force teams (NDRF) to help Turkey, which has been hit hard by a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake along the Turkey-Syria border. On this incident, hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office, India dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey board an Indian Air Force aircraft. The team left from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 07. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts. It has been informed that the relief items will be sent in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Ankara and Istanbul.