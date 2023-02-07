Videos

Grammys 2023: Beyoncé triumphs

Beyoncé made history as she won best dance/electronic album for her euphoric dance opus, Renaissance. In doing so, she overtook Hungarian-British conductor George Solti, whose record of 31 Grammys had stood for more than 20 years. "I'm trying not to be too emotional,I'm trying to just receive this night" said the star, accepting her prize. She went on to thank her family, including her late uncle Jonny, who helped make her stage outfits before she became famous. Beyoncé has previously said his battle with HIV influenced her interest in dance music, and its historical ties to the LGBTQ community, on Renaissance. Overall, Beyoncé won four prizes at the ceremony - but missed some of the early presentations after getting stuck in gridlocked downtown Los Angeles.