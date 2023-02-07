Videos
Erode east by-poll : BJP to back AIADMK
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Feb. 07 extended "complete support" to AIADMK's KS Thennarasu in the Erode East by-poll. He guaranteed BJP cadres' will exert ceaseless efforts for the ally's success. He thanked O Panneerselvam for pulling back his candidate for the alliance's welfare. The election to the constituency will take place on February 27.
