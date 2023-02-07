Videos

Anna University sents notice to 225 engineering colleges

Anna University has sent a notice to 225 engineering colleges over a lack of basic facilities. After inspecting 476 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu, the university learned that at least 225 colleges facing issues such as a lack of proper infrastructure and professors. In this notice, Anna University has warned that the colleges may not get their approvals renewed if the issues aren't solved within two weeks and, as a result, would not be able to conduct admissions further. Earlier in May, Anna University announced the closure of 10 private engineering colleges due to poor enrollment.