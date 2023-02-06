Videos
School students killed a watchman
Near Madipakkam, North Ram Nagar JV, Chennai, there is an empty ground in the area. Murugesan (55), from Pallikaranai, used to work here as a Watchman. On February 5, Murugesan scolded two boys who came to urinate near the ground. As a result, the boys threw stones at Murugesan. Murugesan suffered a head injury and was hospitalized. But during the treatment, he died due to suffocation. Madipakkam police have registered a case and are interrogating two class 10 students.
