Death toll from Chile wildfire rises to 24

More than 270,000 hectares of forests have been burned to ashes, and more than a thousand people have been hospitalized with injuries due to the spread of forest fires across the country. A state of emergency has been imposed in Biobio, Nuble, and much of Araucania as Chile seeks international aid to help put out the fires. More than 1,500 civilians have been evacuated from the affected areas to safer places.