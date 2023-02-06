Videos
Car caught fire: Commotion in Tambaram
Accident involving three vehicles in Tambaram, Chennai on Feb. 06. The car caught fire, causing a commotion in the area. When the vehicles stopped at the signal, a speeding car collided with another vehicles. The car that caused the accident suddenly burst into flames, causing commotion in the area. A major accident was avoided as the fire was immediately extinguished by the water truck.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android