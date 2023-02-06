Videos

Car caught fire: Commotion in Tambaram

Accident involving three vehicles in Tambaram, Chennai on Feb. 06. The car caught fire, causing a commotion in the area. When the vehicles stopped at the signal, a speeding car collided with another vehicles. The car that caused the accident suddenly burst into flames, causing commotion in the area. A major accident was avoided as the fire was immediately extinguished by the water truck.