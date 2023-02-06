Videos

Andrea captivated fans with her voice

On Feb. 05 evening, a private Construction company was inaugurated at Surya Nagar near Alaghar Kovil Road in Madurai. Andrea, the actress and singer, was scheduled for a concert. More than 2,000 youth and pass holders, along with their families, participated in this event. For more than 2 hours, she captivated the audience with her charming voice and dance. The youth chanted a chorus of "We love you, Andrea." Excited by this, Andrea flew toward the fans with a flying kiss. Ilayaraja, AR Rahman, Yuvan Shankar Raja's hit songs, and 90's kids songs made the fans dance. Andrea danced with fans to the song "Google, Google" from the "Thuppakki" movie.