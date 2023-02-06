Videos

A man commits suicide by recording a video

The family of a man who videotaped his suicide in Kallakurichi district has demanded action against those responsible for his death. Vetrivel-Vembu, a couple from Sempadi village, Kallakurichi district. It is said that there was a dispute between the husband and wife. Meanwhile, Vetrivel seems to have given away his jewelry and money to his family. They refused to give them back when asked to return them and attacked Vetrivel. Due to this, Vetri Vel died after mixing poison in his wine and committed suicide. Before that, he recorded a video that says he had committed suicide and his wife was the reason for it. Also, he had written a letter regarding this. In this case, Vetrivel's family has demanded an fair investigation on the matter.