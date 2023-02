Videos

Vallakottai Murugan temple Thaipusam festival

Thaipusam ceremony at Vallakottai Murugan Temple. Crowd of devotees. Devotees waited in a long line for Sami darshan. At the Vallakottai Murugan temple in the Kanchipuram district, a large number of devotees visited Sami on the occasion of Thaipusam day.