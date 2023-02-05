TP Gajendran passed away

Videos

Famous film director and actor T. P. Gajendran passed away at the age of 68. He died due to ill health. He worked as an assistant director in 60 films with K. Balachandar, Vishu, Rama Narayanan, etc. T.P. Gajendran has directed several successful films, including "Enga Uru Kavalkaran," "Middle Class Madhavan," and "Budget Padmanathan." He has played character roles in more than a hundred films in a career spanning more than 40 years.