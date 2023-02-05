Videos

Stalin urges Modi to relax paddy procurement norms

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Feb 5 wrote to PM Narendra Modi requesting him to provide necessary relaxations in the procurement norms for mitigation unseasonal rains on the Samba crop in the Cauvery Delta In a official letter to the PM, copies of which were released to the media, he also urged him to issue necessary instructions to allow to Tamilnadu Civil Supplies Corporation to procure paddy from the farmers wih moisture content uo tp 22% and the relaxation in the minimum limit of immature, shrunken and shrivelled up to 5% and damaged, discoloured and sprouted up to 7% with necessary value cut for this samba crop also.