Stalin paid floral tributes to TP Gajendran

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited T.P. Gajendran's home and paid his respects. Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr.M.K. Stalin's obituary to T.P. Gajendran on Twitter "The death of Mr. T.P. Gajendran, a famous director, actor, and dear friend of mine, is deeply saddening and shocking." "He has directed many hit films such as Enga Ooru Kavalkaran and Pandi Nattu Thangam, as well as appearing as an actor in various films and making an outstanding contribution to the art world." "Last September 2021, when he was suffering from health problems, I visited him personally and inquired about his health." "It is sad that he has passed away unexpectedly due to ill health. My deepest condolences go to T.P. Gajendran's bereaved family, friends, and fans," says M.K. Stalin.