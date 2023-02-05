Videos

People won't trust him again: Siddaramaiah slams BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka congress leader Sidddaramaiah has slammed former CM Yediyurappa and said that people of Karnataka are not in a position to trust him again. He also claimed that the BJP government in the state has become a burden to the people. Speaking to reporters on Feb 3, the leader of opposition said, “BJP doesn’t trust their own Yediyurappa and that was the reason why he was removed from the CM post. The people of Karnataka are not ready to trust him again and give a chance to the BJP. I can see the public waiting for elections, only to remove the corrupt party from power.”