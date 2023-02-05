Videos

Devotees thronged on the occasion of Thaipusam

Lord Muruga, the Tamil god, resides on Palani Hill as Bala Thandayuthapani. In view of the Thaipusam festival, the Thirukalyanam of Muthukumaraswamy Valli Deivanai Thirukalyanam was held on Feb. 4, and the chariot race is going to be held on Feb.5 . Devotees have gathered from many parts of Tamil Nadu. It is believed that by eating a little water or milk anointed by Lord Muruga whenever one visits Mount Palani, incurable diseases will be cured. By sincerely praying to Thandayuthapani Swami who resides on the Palani hill and drinking milk offering and thirtha offering, incurable diseases will be cured. Lord Muruga will remove the worries caused by debt problems and give all happiness.