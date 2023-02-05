Videos
Cuddalore mourns over loss of its beloved '5-rupees doctor'
Dattacharya a doctor who offered treatment to poor people for Rs 5 to Rs 20 died in Cuddalore Dattacharya hailed from Srimushnam of Cuddalore district. He was born in 1932 and retired after working for 24 years as a doctor at Srimushnam Government Hospital till 1990. After that, he offered treatment for poor people at his own home for 5 rupees. He hasd been in medical service continuously till he was 91 years old. He had 3 heart surgeries and died due to old age. His death has left the people of the area sad.
