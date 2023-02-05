Videos

Celebrities Paid tribute to late Vani Jairam

Screen celebrities pay tribute to Vani Jairam. Various Cinema celebrities and others paid tribute to late singer Vani Jairam. Singer Chitra says, "Just congratulated in person a week ago. May her soul rest in peace" Actor Sivakumar says, "Vani Jairam lived a perfect life. Lived in good health till the end. May her soul rest in peace" Director Manophala says, "Vani Jairam was a living Saraswati. India will never get such a great singer. Singers never perish" Singer Sujata Mohan says, "A great loss to the musical family.Vani Jairam is our Guru. Delighted to award her Padma Bhushan. Vani Jairam will live as long as there is music" Tamil State Congress President GK Vasan says, "I have congratulated when the Padma Bhushan Award was announced for her. But its sad that she can't receive the award directly." Music director Deena says, "Queen of the Music Empire.There is no one who is not mesmerized by Vani Jairam's voice" Drummer Sivamani, "I Played Drums for Mallikai.Give me a gift and congratulate me"