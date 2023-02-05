Videos

Army amends recruitment procedure for Agniveers

The huge crowds characteristic of Army recruitment rallies across the country is set to change. The Army has amended the recruitment procedure for Agniveers with the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to be conducted before the physical recruitment rally unlike in the past. “The first online CEE is scheduled in April 2023 at approximately 200 locations across the country for which all preparations have been finalised,” an Army source said. “Online applications for registration will be open from mid February 2023 for a period of one month.”