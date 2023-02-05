Videos

152nd-year Thaipusam festival in Cuddalore

On the occasion of Thaipusam, Jyoti Darshan program was held in Vadalur Vallalar Sathya Gnanasabha. The 152nd annual Thaipusam festival started on Feb 4 with flag hoisting at the Sathya Sathya Gnana Sabha founded by Vallalar in Vadalur. Following this, the first torch darshan was shown at 6 am on Feb.5. Devotees ecstatically visited the Jyoti, which was displayed seven screens away, chanting Arulperunjyothi Thaniperukarunai. Devotees from different parts of the world flocked to witness this Jyoti darshan. It is to be noted that Jyoti darshan will be shown 5 times Feb.4 and Feb.5 at 5.30 am.