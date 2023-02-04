Videos

TN Guv pays last respect to veteran singer Vani Jairam

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi paid last respect to veteran playback singer Vani Jairam, who passed away at her residence in Chennai Feb. 04 morning. She was 78. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to the iconic singer and said she would be remembered for her melodious voice and rich works. According to police, Jairam, who lived alone was found dead with bruises on her forehead. According to Malarkodi, the singer's househelp who had arrived for work, as usual, there was no response on ringing the bell and she alerted the singer's sister Uma. After Uma and Malarkodi entered the house using a set of duplicate keys, they found the singer unconscious in her bedroom with bruises on her forehead. Police was alerted and later she was confirmed dead.