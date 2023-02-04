Videos

Thalapathy 67 titled "LEO"

The makers of the most-awaited Thalapathy 67 directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj on Feb. 03 revealed the film's title as Leo. Taking to Twitter, the production house, Seven Screen Studio shared the announcement with a poster and wrote, "We are as excited as you are, with all your support & love we are happy to present you the title of #Thalapathy67 - Team #LEO." The shooting of the film began on January 2, 2023 and is progressing at a brisk pace. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the film and Manoj Paramahamsa will be the DOP. Anbariv will handle the action and dialogues are penned by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar, and Jil Jung Juk fame Deeraj Vaidy. Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Sandy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, and Mansoor Ali Khan will be playing crucial roles in the film.