Videos

Modi emerges most popular global leader in survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pegged as the World's most popular leader with an approval rating of 78% as per a survey by a US-based consulting firm 'Morning Consult'. As per the rating PM Modi's ratings trump those of other leaders including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The poll surveyed 22 global leaders for the ratings. The "Global Leader Approval" survey is based on data collected from January 26-31 this year, Said the Political Intelligence research firm which collated a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country. PM Modi garnered 78% of approval ratings, way ahead of US President Joe Biden, who received 40% ratings. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, came in second with 68% ratings and Swiss President Alain Berset occupied the third position with 62% approval rating. The year 2022 has been a phenomenal year in the history of India's foreign policy, under PM Narendra Modi whose advice "this is not an era of war" to Russian President Vladimir Putin found an echo across the world. The Russia - Ukraine war has put the world on the brink of World War III, with every country choosing sides. However, PM Modi put his faith in United Nations and chose the side of peace, asking both countries to solve the problem through "dialogue and diplomacy".