Iridium investment fraud on rise in TN: DGP warns

DGP Sylendra Babu on Feb. 03 released a video saying a fraud gang is deceiving the public in the name of Iridium Investment. According to him, the gang is indulging in fraud by saying that if public invest Rs 5 lakh, they will get a profit of up to Rs 3 crore in the next 2 years. He also said that similar fraud cases have been registered in Salem and Kanniyakumari districts and Kerala police have sent a few complaints to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu. He appealed to people not to believe in these kind of investments and safeguard hard earned money.