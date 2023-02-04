Videos

IndiGo flies passenger to Udaipur instead of Patna, inquiry ordered

The passenger, named Afsar Hussain, booked a ticket for Patna via IndiGo flight 6E-214 and reached Delhi airport on January 30 to board the scheduled flight. But he mistakenly boarded Udaipur-bound flight 6E-319 of IndiGo. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry after a passenger who was supposed to take an IndiGo flight to Patna instead boarded another flight of the airline and landed at Udaipur - about 1400km away from his destination. The incident was reported on January 30 , and the passenger was sent to his destination next day. The passenger realized the mistake only after landing at Udaipur Airport.