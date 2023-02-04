Videos
IndiGo flies passenger to Udaipur instead of Patna, inquiry ordered
The passenger, named Afsar Hussain, booked a ticket for Patna via IndiGo flight 6E-214 and reached Delhi airport on January 30 to board the scheduled flight. But he mistakenly boarded Udaipur-bound flight 6E-319 of IndiGo. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry after a passenger who was supposed to take an IndiGo flight to Patna instead boarded another flight of the airline and landed at Udaipur - about 1400km away from his destination. The incident was reported on January 30 , and the passenger was sent to his destination next day. The passenger realized the mistake only after landing at Udaipur Airport.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android