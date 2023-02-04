Videos

Iconic singer Vani Jairam passed away in Chennai

Iconic singer Vani Jairam who was recently conferred with Padma Bhushan passed away at her house in Chennai. She was 78. According to reports, the singer had sustained a forehead injury at the time of her death. Vani's career started in 1971 and has spanned over five decades. She has done playback for over one thousand movies recording over 10,000 songs. On January 25, the Government of India honored Vani Jairam with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award. Fans took to social media to congratulate the veteran singer. On February 4, Vani Jairam was found dead at her house in Nungambakkam, in Chennai. The cause of her death is still unknown. Her husband, Jairam, breathed his last in 2018. Born as a Kalivani, Vani Jairam hailed from a family of classically trained musicians. She was born to Duraisamy Iyengar and Padmavathi. She became a playback singer in 1971 and went on to sing for over five decades. She sang in over 19 languages and won National Film Awards and state government awards. Vani Jairam's big break came with Guddi in 1971. She worked with many legendary composers, including MS Vishwanathan, KV Mahadevan, Chakravarthy, Ilaiyaraaja, and Sathyam, among others.