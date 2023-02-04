Videos

Erode By-Poll: OPS' candidate T Senthil Murugan files nomination

On Feb. 03, O Panneerselvam led AIADMK Candidate T Senthil Murugan files nomination for Erode East by poll. Candidate Senthil Murugan files nomination along with senior leaders KP Krishnan and Pugazhenthi. It is noted that OPS' candidate Senthil Murugan filed papers after the BJP's talk on merger.