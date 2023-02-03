Videos

'Thalapathy 67' title to be released shortly

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, has been generating buzz for the past few days. After announcing cast members, production house Seven Screen Studio on Feb. 2 shared that Sun TV has bagged the satellite rights of the film. They also shared that Netflix has acquired the movie’s digital rights. The makers of Thalapathy 67 also shared that the title of film will be announced at 5 pm on February 3. Thalapathy 67 brings back actor Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after their 2021 blockbuster Master. Trisha will be seen as the female lead alongside Vijay. This project marks their fifth film together after Kuruvi, Ghilli, Thiruppachi and Aathi. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy.