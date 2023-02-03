Videos

Anna’s death anniversary: Peace rally by DMK

DMK on Feb. 03 began a peace march in Chennai on the 54th death anniversary of the party founder CN Annadurai. The peace rally held on behalf of DMK under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin from Anna Statue on Wallajah Road to Anna Square. According to a Daily Thanthi report, DMK ministers, MLAs, district secretaries and volunteers turned up in large numbers for the peace march held to observe the death anniversary of the party founder who got the State renamed as Tamil Nadu in the maiden regime of the party. Heavy police presence has been imposed in the area. Towards the end of the rally, Stalin along with DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer TR Baalu besides party workers paid floral tributes at Anna memorial on the Marina.