Videos

"No benefits to poor": Opposition disappointed over budget

While experts claim that the Union Budget annoucement of increasing income tax slabs to Rs 7 lakh per annum for those who opt for new tax regime would increase spending by citizens, parties like Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) expressed disappointment as the new regime would discourage saving habit of the citizens. In a statement, NMN leader Kamal Haasan said that as the crores of people struggle to run their life, the Budget shows empty exultant and there is no projects that will benefit poorer section directly. "The Budget is a disappointment as there is no significant announcment for Tamil Nadu," he opined. NTK coordinator Seeman expressed that the 2023 Budget announcement is hoodwinking the public like the last 9 years of Modi's government Budget did. Seeman condemned the reduction of food subsidy by 31 per cent and subsidy for fertilizer by 22 per cent. MDMK founder Vaiko pointed out that the Budget has not included schemes to promote agriculture, which is disappointing. The senior leader warned that the government may start hydrocarbon projects in Cauvery Delta as Rs 19,700 crore have been allocated for Green Hydrogen Mission projects.