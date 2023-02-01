Videos

Vedanta drops plans to sell Sterlite plant

Vedanta has reportedly abandoned plans to sell its Sterlite copper smelter in Thoothukudi. Since 2018, the Thoothukudi Sterlite plant has been closed on the orders of the Tamil Nadu government for violating pollution control norms. Vedanta released advertisements to sell it last June. In this case, it has come to know that the plan to sell it has been abandoned. The hearing on Vedanta's ongoing case in the Supreme Court seeking to lift the ban imposed by the Tamil Nadu government is set to begin on February 21.