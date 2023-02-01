Videos

Sexual assault case against YMCA Principal

In the Chennai YMCA College of Physical Education, a case has been registered on the complaint of sexual harassment of a student. Now, an audio recording of the college principal speaking obscenely to the student has been released and has created a stir. On December 2, a 23-year-old female student of the college filed a complaint against George Abraham, the principal of the gymnasium college, at the All Women Police Station in Saidapet. In it, he said that she was studying in the first year of the YMCA gymnasium college and that the principal of this college, George Abraham, was continuously talking obscenities in the class and sexually harassing her. Therefore, that complaint was stated in the petition to take action against him. The police had opened an investigation into the student's complaint. Following this, as the college principal did not take appropriate action, the enraged fellow students started a sit-in protest a few days ago. However, this allegation was continuously denied by the principal of the college, George Abraham. An audio recording of the college principal speaking obscenely to the student on her cell phone and directing her down the wrong path has gone viral on social media in this case.