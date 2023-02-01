Videos

OPS announces Erode East by-poll candidate

With the Erode East by-polls nearing, O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Feb. 01, announced Senthilmurugan as the candidate for his faction. This development came after former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) announced former MLA KS Thennarasu as the candidate of AIADMK. Earlier on Jan. 29, Seeman's NTK announced Menaka Navaneethan as its candidate. BJP's Tamil Nadu unit also announced on Jan. 30 not to contest in the first by-poll of the 16th Assembly.With the Erode East by-polls nearing, O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Feb. 01 announced Senthilmurugan as the candidate for his faction.