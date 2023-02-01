Videos

Need a hostel for women cops : Shankar Jiwal urges TN CM

Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has said that he will request the Chief Minister to build a police hostel for women cops. He inaugurated the Anandam training ceremony for female police trainers. Speaking at the event, the commissioner said that since the unmarried female cops are staying and working in Chennai, the government would insist on ensuring accommodation for them.