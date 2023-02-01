Videos

Chief Minister Stalin dined with cleanliness workers

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had lunch with the sanitary workers who worked well during the Covid - 19 Pandemic and during flood time in Chennai on Jan. 31. The Chennai Corporation in recognition of the cleanliness workers who worked well during the calamity. The Chief Minister, who participated in the event, had lunch with the cleanliness workers. Minister Shekhar Babu, Mayor Priya and others participated in the event.