'The whole world has its eyes on India's Budget' : PM Modi

Ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan. 31 said that India's Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens amid the unstable global economic situation. "Our Finance Minister will present one more Budget before the country on Feb. 01. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister firmly exuded confidence that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make efforts to meet the aspirations.