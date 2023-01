Videos

Savukku Shankar complains against TN CM to TN Guv

Savukku Shankar met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Jan. 31, 2023 and filed complained against TN CM MK Stalin. He also presented a book to the Guv. "Presented a book to His Excellency TN governor when I filed complained against TN CM, his son and his Home Secretary," tweeted Savukku Shankar.