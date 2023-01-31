Videos

Sanjay Dutt onboard Thalapathy 67

A day after officially announcing actor Vijay-starrer 'Thalapathy 67', the makers of the movie on Jan. 31, announced Sanjay Dutt would be part of the film. Taking to Twitter, Seven Screen Studio said that they are happy to announce that he is part of Thalapathy 67. “When I heard the one liner of the film, I knew in that exact moment I had to be a part od the film and I am thrilled to start the journey,” a note from the actor said. Earlier in the day, the team took a chartered flight to Kashmir to shoot the second schedule. The passengers list of the film has been making rounds on social media and fans are elated to spot names like Trisha Krishnan, Priya Anand and Sathyaraj. Seven Screen Studio's Lalit Kumar will bankroll the film. 'Thalapathy 67' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is joining hands with the Varisu actor after the blockbuster success of Vikram. While Anirudh Ravichander is on music, Manoj Paramahamsa will be the DOP. Anbariv will handle action and dialogues have been written by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. Major updates of the film are expected to be revealed in the first week of February.