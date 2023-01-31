Videos

Moderate rain in Tamil Nadu for next three hours : IMD

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Jan. 31 stated that there is a possibility of moderate rainfall in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours. Accordingly, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours. According to a Daily Thanthi report, A depression has been strengthened over the Bay of Bengal forming a deep depression. "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area in the following four days," the MET said.