It's boy for Priya-Atlee

Kollywood couple Atlee and Priya Mohan are parents for a boy, they announced in their social media on Jan. 31. The 'Mersal' director on his social media wrote there is no feeling in the world like this (parenting). He called their parenthood as a "new exciting adventure". Priya's baby shower ceremony was held in a grand manner a few months ago. Actresses Kalyani Priyadarshan and Samantha extended their wishes to the couple.