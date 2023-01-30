Videos

Youth dies after eating Parotta

Karthik (27) from Vyasarpadi, Chennai, has been working as an agent in the RTO office. In this situation, all of Karthik's family went to the hotel and bought parotta for Karthik who was at home. After eating it, Karthik felt vomiting in the middle of the night. Karthik's condition worsened and his family rushed him to Stanley Hospital. When the doctors checked him there, the doctors said that Karthik was already dead. Karthik's body has been kept at Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The Vyasarpadi police have registered a case and are investigating.