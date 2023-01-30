Videos

Private omni bus caught fire in Salem

A private omni bus from Coimbatore carrying 43 passengers was heading towards Bangalore in Karnataka. When the bus reached Mettur next to Sampalli, black smoke appeared in front of the bus. Seeing this, the driver stopped the bus and warned the passengers to get out immediately. As all the passengers in the bus started to get down quickly, the entire bus caught fire. The people of the area immediately informed the fire station. Firefighters rushed to the spot and put out the fire after about an hour. The bus was completely burnt and a total of eight people including five men and three women sustained minor injuries in the fire. All the injured were taken to Mettur Government Hospital by ambulance and are undergoing treatment. All the belongings of the passengers were burnt in the fire. The Karumalai Koodal police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.