Videos

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan. 30, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and also remembered those who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. The Prime Minister said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will keep strengthening the country's resolve to strive for a developed India. "I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," PM Modi tweeted. Martyrs' Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year in the country to pay tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.