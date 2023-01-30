Videos

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares Thalapathy 67 update

Thalapathy Vijay has joined hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalapathy 67. The film which is yet to be titled will be released on October 19. The makers of the film 7screenstudio has shared the technical crew of Thalapathy 67 along with the poster. . DOP would be managed by Manoj Paramahmas, Action sequences would be choreographed by Anibrav and Editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Taking to Twitter, the makers wrote, "The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by @7screenstudio. We are excited in officially bringing you the announcement of our most prestigious project. We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time."