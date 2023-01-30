Videos
Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on February 1 and 2
Regional Meteorological Centre has announced that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on February 1 and 2. The low pressure area prevailing in the Bay of Bengal is getting stronger and moving towards the Sri Lankan sea. The Meteorological Centre also predicted moderate rain in 8 districts in next 2 hours in Tamil Nadu.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android