Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on February 1 and 2

Regional Meteorological Centre has announced that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on February 1 and 2. The low pressure area prevailing in the Bay of Bengal is getting stronger and moving towards the Sri Lankan sea. The Meteorological Centre also predicted moderate rain in 8 districts in next 2 hours in Tamil Nadu.
