Videos

Explosion in Mosque : Blast kills at least 28, wounds 150

An explosion in a mosque killed at 28 people and wounded 150 in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Jan. 30, a Pakistan provincial governor said. The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police. Many of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for daily prayers. An eyewitness told local news channel Geo TV that the blast happened during afternoon prayers, causing the two-storey building to collapse. "I did not see any dead bodies. We took out the injured and sent them to hospital. The dead bodies should all be inside the mosque, buried under the rubble," another eye witness Haji Shahnawaz told Reuters. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.