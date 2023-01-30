Videos

China sees low Covid prevalence after Spring Festival

The overall epidemic situation is at a low-prevalence level thanks to the steady and orderly Covid prevention and control during the Spring Festival holiday from Jan 21 to 27, said a spokesman of the National Health Commission, China at a press conference on Jan 30. From Jan 8, China started to manage Covid with measures designed for combating Class B infectious diseases, instead of Class A infectious diseases, with many restrictions removed.
