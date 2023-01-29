Videos

TANCET, CEETA 2023 : Anna University announces exam schedule

Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exam dates. The TANCET 2023 examination is for the admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes which have been scheduled to take place from March 25. All those applicants appearing for the exam will now be able to check the schedule on the official website of TANCET – tancet.annauniv.edu. Apart from this the university has also released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG-2023) dates. This exam is for the admission in ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan Degree Programmes which will be conducted on March 26.