Two-day All India Bank Strike postponed

United forum of Bank Unions have decided to defer their two-day nation wide strike from Jan 30 after another round of conciliation meeting held in Mumbai on Jan 27 All India Bank Employees Association General Secretary CH Venkatachalam told that the demands of UFBU were discussed in the meeting. He said due to development therein, it has been decided to defer the strike call. The demands of UFBC are five-day Banking, updation of pension, residual issues, scrap NPS, immediate starting of negotiation on charter of demands for wage revision and adequate recruitment in all cadres.