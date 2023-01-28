Videos
Tamilnadu's name misspelled on Centre Govt website
The government of India had created a website on which people could vote for their favourite tableau for Republic Day. The selected state's tableau would be displayed during Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. All the states' names were mentioned on the website. But for Tamilnadu, it was mentioned as "Tamilnaidu" which created controversy among the people.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android